Tri County FBLA Competes at conference

The conference begin that day with an opening keynote speaker. The speaker this year was Kent Julian. His message was don’t check out, but shine and not whine. He also talked about becoming an advocate for transformation and listening and understanding all people. Following the keynote, the students participated in various workshops and activities. The election of the 2021-2022 State Officer Team was also held that afternoon.

The Tri County chapter received many awards during the conference. In team events, the Tri County Local Chapter Annual Business Report, written by Ethan Knust, Jack Holsing and Ryan Sand placed 4th. Veronica Reynolds received Honorable Mention in Organizational Leadership. An honorable mention means that the students placed in the top 4% of all the people taking the test, but was not one of the top 8 placeholders. Cameron Reynolds earned an Honorable Mention in Intro to Business and 5th place in Introduction to Financial Math. Maddox Smith received an Honorable Mention in Political Science, 2nd place in Organizational Leadership and 2nd place in Journalism. Payton Smidt received an Honorable Mention in Introduction to Business, 8th place in Intro to FBLA, 3rd place in Intro to Business Communication and 2nd place in Business Procedures. Ethan Knust received an Honorable Mention in Personal Finance and 8th place in Future Business Leader. Jack Holsing earned 7th place in Future Business Leader. The Future Business Leader is the highest award in FBLA.