Tri County FBLA Competes at conference

The Tri County Future Business Leaders of America recently competed at their State Leadership Conference. The conference was held virtually this year. The Tri County students completed their tests on Wednesday, March 10 and then attended the virtual conference day on Wednesday, April 14.
The conference begin that day with an opening keynote speaker. The speaker this year was Kent Julian. His message was don’t check out, but shine and not whine. He also talked about becoming an advocate for transformation and listening and understanding all people. Following the keynote, the students participated in various workshops and activities. The election of the 2021-2022 State Officer Team was also held that afternoon.
The Tri County chapter received many awards during the conference. In team events, the Tri County Local Chapter Annual Business Report, written by Ethan Knust, Jack Holsing and Ryan Sand placed 4th. Veronica Reynolds received Honorable Mention in Organizational Leadership. An honorable mention means that the students placed in the top 4% of all the people taking the test, but was not one of the top 8 placeholders. Cameron Reynolds earned an Honorable Mention in Intro to Business and 5th place in Introduction to Financial Math. Maddox Smith received an Honorable Mention in Political Science, 2nd place in Organizational Leadership and 2nd place in Journalism. Payton Smidt received an Honorable Mention in Introduction to Business, 8th place in Intro to FBLA, 3rd place in Intro to Business Communication and 2nd place in Business Procedures. Ethan Knust received an Honorable Mention in Personal Finance and 8th place in Future Business Leader. Jack Holsing earned 7th place in Future Business Leader. The Future Business Leader is the highest award in FBLA.
Also recognized at the conference were Ethan Knust, Jack Holsing, Ryan Sand, Skye Washburn, Jazmin Dike and Breanna Chapman as All-State Quality Members. Ethan Knust was also recognized as a Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA. Tri County FBLA also received the Sweepstakes Award for the 39th year in a row. Tri County was one of approximately 30 out of 150 chapters to receive this award. The Sweepstakes Award means that the chapter must complete 10 out of 15 activities set by the state board of directors. These activities are things like writing reports, attending conferences, and completing community service.
Payton Smidt will represent Tri County FBLA at the National Leadership Conference this summer. Unfortunately the conference will be held virtually again at the end of June. Payton will be competing in the Intro to Business Procedures event.
Other Tri County students attending this year’s conference were Ella Clark, McKenzie Smith, Kenzie Strein and Cael Washburn.
Submitted by Jazmin Dike, FBLA Reporter