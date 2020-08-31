Tri County FBLA holds first meeting

The Tri County Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Chapter held its first meeting of the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the cafeteria. The meeting was called to order by President Ethan Knust. In the new business portion of the agenda, Ethan talked about the State Leadership Conference and the National Leadership Conference. Vice President Jack Holsing discussed ribbons and the point system. Secretary Ryan Sand talked about the National Fall Leadership Conference and the Business Achievement Awards. Treasurer Skye Washburn talked about the March of Dimes fundraising project. Jazmin Dike, the reporter, discussed the FBLA Foundation Trust and the Fall Leadership Conference. Finally Parliamentarian Breanna Chapman went over community service projects and future meetings. The meeting concluded with ice cream and trivia. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22nd. The chapter members were reminded of the upcoming concession schedule and the sign up sheet for the cake raffles to be held during the home volleyball games.