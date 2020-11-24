Tri County FBLA holds meeting

The Tri County Chapter of FBLA held their monthly meeting on November 19th, 2020. The meeting was called to order by President Ethan Knust. In the old business portion of the agenda, Treasurer Skye Washburn talked about how food sales went and thanked everyone who sold food.

Secretary Ryan Sand went over FBLA sweatshirts and talked about when they are coming in. Reporter Jazmin Dike discussed this year’s school food drive with the Student Council and FFA. The food drive was a class competition this year instead of canvassing the three towns in the school district. The seniors were the winners of the competition. In total all the class brought in a total of almost 450 pounds of food which will be donated to the DeWitt Little Pantry. In the new business portion, President Ethan Knust discussed the virtual UNL business competition and went over the tests that everyone will be taking.