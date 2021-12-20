Tri County FBLA holds meeting

Tri County FBLA held a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14. At the meeting, members wrote their environmental promises on leaves for a paper tree to fulfill a part of the Go Green ribbon project. The chapter recently participated in Adopt-a-Family, in which the chapter officers helped purchase Christmas gifts and a meal for a family in need along with Student Council and FFA.

The FBLA also decorated the school cafeteria for Christmas with paper ornaments recognizing all of the teachers and employees of Tri County Public Schools. The FBLA officers also recently presented to the school board, discussing the events of the FBLA chapter that have already occurred and will continue throughout the year. Upcoming FBLA events include the Peru Business Contest in February and the State Leadership Conference in April.