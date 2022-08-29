Tri County FBLA kicks off school year

The Tri County FBLA officers have had a productive start to the school year. The officers began by meeting on July 20th to discuss what they will do for the upcoming school year. The officers talked about community service projects they would tackle for the school year, recruitment ideas for prospective new members, and upcoming events in the 2022-2023 school year like the Plymouth Fun.

On Saturday the Aug. 20, the Tri County FBLA officers served breakfast for volunteers and runners at the Plymouth Fun Run consisting of eggs, sausage, muffins, and more!. For recruitment this year officers came up with putting flyers on each student's locker with fun stickers with the writing, “Stick With Us! Join FBLA!” The Officers also recognized all the hard work that teachers and staff do at Tri County and gave them donuts and a note saying, “ We Donut Know What We Would Do Without You.”

The first Tri County FBLA meeting was held on Monday the Aug. 22. There was ice cream and a game of capture the flag at the meeting. At the meeting, the officers talked about ribbon projects the chapter is looking to accomplish this year like Champion Chapter, Go Green, March of Dimes, Feed Nebraska, Foundation, VIP, as well as important upcoming events. The Tri County FBLA chapter is excited to start the 2022-2023 FBLA year.

FBLA reporter Ema Ziegler