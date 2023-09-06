The Tri County FBLA officers have had a constructive start to the school year.

The officers began by meeting August 2 to discuss and generate ideas for the upcoming school year. The officers discussed community service projects they would accomplish in the near future and brainstormed ideas for attracting new recruits and being well prepared for competitive events throughout the year. For recruitment this year, the FBLA officers came up with the idea of hanging flyers with candy on each student’s locker, with the message “FBLA is Sweet! Join FBLA!”

The officers also recognized the hard work and dedication that teachers and staff do at Tri County. The officers went to each room and delivered bags of popcorn with the message “Thanks for making this school Pop!”

The first community service project the Tri County FBLA officers volunteered to serve breakfast at the Plymouth Fun Run that was held Saturday, August 19th. The breakfast consisted of eggs, sausage, homemade muffins, bananas, and more, all of which was donated by the chapter.

The first Tri County FBLA meeting was on Aug. 23. The chapter met to discuss ribbon projects like Champion Chapter, Go Green, March of Dimes, Feed Nebraska, Foundation, VIP, and others. The Officers have been striving to grow their membership count and are trying to make a bigger impact for their school.

The officers of Tri County FBLA are excited for the strong start to the year and look forward to all that is to come in the 2023-2024 school year.