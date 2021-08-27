 Skip to main content
Tri County FBLA kicks off year
Tri County FBLA kicks off year

Tri County FBLA

From left to right: Advisor Mr. Armstrong, Parliamentarian Ema Ziegler, Member McKenzie Smith, Secretary Ella Clark, Vice President Kenzie Strein, Reporter Payton Smidt, President Jazmin Dike, and Treasurer Jackson McNiff serve breakfast at the Plymouth Fun Run.

 Courtesy photo

The Tri County FBLA chapter has gotten off to a great start for the 2021-2022 school year. On Saturday, Aug. 21, the chapter’s officers and a few members served over 200 people at the Plymouth Fun Run. FBLA members donated muffins and bananas to be served with the breakfast.

Tri County’s FBLA chapter also held their first meeting on Monday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. The meeting was called to order by President Jazmin Dike. Ice cream was served and the officers discussed topics such as the Fall Leadership Conference, Community Service, and regular meetings. The meeting was adjourned and the members enjoyed a game of kickball to finish out the first meeting of the year.

Payton Smidt, Tri County FBLA Reporter

