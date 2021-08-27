Tri County FBLA kicks off year

The Tri County FBLA chapter has gotten off to a great start for the 2021-2022 school year. On Saturday, Aug. 21, the chapter’s officers and a few members served over 200 people at the Plymouth Fun Run. FBLA members donated muffins and bananas to be served with the breakfast.

Tri County’s FBLA chapter also held their first meeting on Monday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. The meeting was called to order by President Jazmin Dike. Ice cream was served and the officers discussed topics such as the Fall Leadership Conference, Community Service, and regular meetings. The meeting was adjourned and the members enjoyed a game of kickball to finish out the first meeting of the year.