Tri County FBLA meeting notes

The Tri County FBLA Chapter held a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at 7:20 a.m. Members enjoyed donuts and juice in Advisor Mr. Armstrong’s room. Officers Jazmin Dike, Kenzie Strein, Ella Clark, Jackson McNiff, Payton Smidt, and Ema Ziegler discussed several upcoming events and important dates. The six officers and four underclassmen members will attend the Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney on Sept. 28.

The officers also discussed the FBLA sweatshirts that will become available for members soon. Finally, the FBLA kicked off their annual Club’s Choice fundraiser to raise money for the State Leadership Conference in April. The fundraiser includes frozen food, cookie dough, holiday gifts, and kitchen supplies. The fundraiser will end on Oct. 5. Contact an FBLA member to support the fundraiser.