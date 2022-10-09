Tri County FBLA members attend fall leadesrhip conference

The conference started with the introduction of the Nebraska state officers highlighted by Tri County’s own Payton Smidt as Nebraska State FBLA president. and a Keynote Speaker, Adrienne Bulinski. Adrienne Bulinski spoke about, saying your goals out loud, determination, attitude, and perseverance. After the inspiring speaker, FBLA members and advisers broke off into different workshops including Smelling What You’re Stepping In with Adrienne Bulinski, Lead4Change with Ali Manson, March of Dimes: What you can do to support Babies, and other unique workshops.

Overall, the conference was very successful and all attendees enjoyed it. This year’s conference was an excellent opportunity for new members to experience an in-person conference, with many making their first trip to an FBLA conference. Tri County FBLA is so excited to have one of their FBLA officers serve as this year’s state president! As Nebraska’s State FBLA President, Payton has been working hard to make sure the Fall Leadership conferences run smoothly. Payton said, “ I really enjoyed being involved in the ‘behind the scenes' part of the conference and was excited to see how much the kids from Tri-County enjoyed it and learned from it.”