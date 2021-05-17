Tri County FBLA recognition

Tri County FBLA held its annual awards reception on Tuesday, April 27 in the high school cafeteria. Chapter members and family, along with invited guest attended the reception. The reception started off with a social time where cupcakes and refreshments were served.

Next, the reception was started with chapter officers sharing with the people in attendance about the various chapter projects, activities, and conferences that were attended during the year. The presentation was given along with a picture slide show. This included the chapter community service projects such as Feed Nebraska and Adopt-a-Highway. Also details about chapter meetings, conferences, and business contests were also presented.

Then the awards were handed out to members. Members were recognized for their various achievements at different business contest and conferences. Members received any awards that they had won at these events. Receiving Outstanding members of the year were Payton Smidt - Outstanding Freshman Member, Jackson McNiff - Outstanding Sophomore Member, Veronica Reynolds - Outstanding Junior Member, and Ethan Knust - Outstanding Senior Member. Ema Ziegler, Ethan Knust, and Kenzie Strein were recognized for being the top three sellers for frozen food sales.

After the awards, the new officers were installed. The 2021 - 2022 chapter officers are; Jazmin Dike - President, Kenzie Strein - Vice President, Ella Clark - Secretary, Jackson McNiff - Treasurer, Payton Smidt - News Reporter and Ema Ziegler - Parliamentarian. To finish off the awards reception all the seniors were recognized and given flowers to give to their parents. Lastly, the three senior officers, Ethan Knust, Jack Holsing and Ryan Sand gave farewell speeches.

