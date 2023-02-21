The month of February has been very busy for Tri County FBLA. On Feb. 13, State Parliamentarian, Bailey Taylor, came to talk to the Tri County FBLA chapter.

Bailey talked about what kinds of events there are at the State Leadership Conference and how to properly prepare for each type of event. During Tri County FBLA’s February meeting, they had a special visitor, Dr. Nicole Morrissey from Downtown Family Vision in Wilber. Dr. Morrisey gave the FBLA members an inside look at what it’s like to be an entrepreneur and gave the members great advice on how to become one themselves, and things she has learned along the way in her journey.

On Feb. 15, the Tri County FBLA chapter attended the 50th Annual Peru State Business Contest. At the Peru State Business contest, members had the opportunity to compete in a series of events that tested their business skills and knowledge. During the business contest, FBLA members also had an opportunity to explore Peru State College to see what their campus was like. Two members, Payton Smidt, and Macoy Wollenburg, placed in their events. Payton Smidt placed fifth in Marketing and Macoy Wollenburg placed fifth in Web Design.