Tri County FFA wins state championship

The Tri County FFA Milk Quality and Dairy Products team won the State Career Development Contest on June 14.
The competition was held at Kearney High School. The team consisted of Alex Paxton, Macoy Wollenburg, Rylee McCune, Harley Dike and Ethan Jobman. The students were awarded a team plaque and first place team medals. Harley led the team with a purple ribbon and first place medal to pace Tri County. Paxton was the state runner-up individual and received a medal and purple ribbon. Rylee brought home the third place individual medal as Tri County swept the top three places. Wollenburg earned a blue ribbon and Jobman brought home a white ribbon.
Bertrand-Loomis FFA was the state runner-up and Kearney FFA placed third as a team. Area FFA Chapter Lewiston earned 5th place. The students identified cheese samples, took an exam on milk marketing and production, identified milk off-flavor and defect samples and evaluated milk and non-milk products. Tri County earned the right to represent Nebraska at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, IN. Culvers is the national contest sponsor. Mrs. Sarah Hebda is the Tri County FFA Advisor and Mr. Dave Barnard was the team’s coach.