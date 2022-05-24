Tri County finishes second at equine event

Six Tri County FFA members competed in the 2022 Horse Evaluation Contest on May 23 at Norfolk.

The competition was hosted by the Northeast Community College and held at the Chuck Pohlmann Ag Complex. There were 21 schools represented and 101 individuals judging. Tri County placed second at the State Equine Junior Division Career Development Event behind Palmyra FFA. The Tri County team was second in Performance Judging, fifth in Oral Reasons, third in the written exam and fourth in Halter Judging.

Kaden VanWinkle placed fourth in the oral reasons and fifth in performance judging individual competitions to pace Tri County. He finished sixth overall. Avery Schultis placed seventh in performance judging and 10th overall. Cassidy Thavenet placed second in the halter division individually and 15th overall. Kinsley Fletcher placed 24th overall to round out the team.

The Tri County Team was awarded second place team medals and brought home the second place team plaque just ahead of Wayne FFA. Lucas Lewandowski and Ashlee Erichsen also competed for Tri County. Boone Central High School won the senior division.

