Tri County holds Make A Wish fundraiser

The Tri County Student Council was looking for a new idea for its 2021 Make-A-Wish fundraiser. The group in the past has sponsored events such as class coin wars, staff basketball games, etc. This year, the council members decided on a silent auction to raise funds for the organization.

Council members came up with a list of items they thought students in grades 7-12 and staff members would bid on. Items included gift cards from local businesses, gear from seed dealers, and prizes to be redeemed at school such as getting to go to the front of the lunch line for a week.

Students and staff were given two days to bid on over 60 items, with bids ranging from a few dollars all the way up to over $50. At the end of two days, the silent auction raised nearly $1400 for Make-A-Wish.

A special thank you to all those who donated prizes, as well as everyone who placed winning bids.

