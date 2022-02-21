Tri County participates in event

On Monday, the members wore their FBLA sweatshirts. On Tuesday, the members wore purple to support March of Dimes, an organization that supports premature babies and their mothers. On Wednesday, the members wore business attire, and Jazmin Dike, Kenzie Strein, Ella Clark, Jackson McNiff, Payton Smidt, Ema Ziegler, Morgan Stokebrand, Veronica Reynolds, McKenzie Smith, Evelyn Baker, and Catrina Washburn attended the Peru State College Business Contest.

The students participated in events and tests such as keyboarding, accounting, business ethics, and marketing. Payton Smidt placed second in business communications and Jackson McNiff placed third in web page design. On Thursday, Tri County FBLA members wore green for the Go Green ribbon project. On Friday, the students wore blue and gold to represent the chapter.