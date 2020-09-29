Tri County royalty crowned

Following the Tri County Trojan football victory game against the Heartland Huskies, the 2020 homecoming royalty was announced. Lucas Weise was crowned the 2020 homecoming king and the 2020 homecoming queen was Andie Koch. Lucas is the son of Jed and Annette Weise. Andie is the daughter of Brooke Koch.

Other members of the 2020 homecoming court included Landen Chapman, Drew Garrison, Jack Holsing, Cole Siems, Paige Bartels, Ella Crawford, Malia Pedersen and Anna Schmidt.

The king and queen were crowned by the 2019 king Jacob Kapke and the 2019 queen Claira Janssen. The crown bearers were kindergarteners Brynlee Bergmeier, daughter of Danielle Block and Blake Bergmeier and Zander Martinez, son of Tony and Deidra Martinez.

After the crowning ceremony, the homecoming dance was held in the school bus barn and outside area. The homecoming festivities are sponsored by the Tri County Student Council, under the direction of Mr. Bryce Simpson and Mr. Dennis Krejci.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0