Tri County sixth graders present speeches

Tri County

The Tri County FFA conducted a sixth Grade Rural Safety Public Speaking Contest last week. 

The Chapter emphasis on safety was timely for the summer busy seasons.  Involved in the event were Principal Jesse Gronemeyer, FFA President Carter Holtmeier, first place winner Devon Rasmussen, Runner-up Sage Holtmeier and third place winner Sayber Hoesche. Sixth grade teachers Mrs. Kim Roberts and Mrs. Ginger Pittman assisted in coordinating the project.

 Courtesy photo

The Tri County FFA Chapter hosted their third annual sixth grade rural safety speech contest on May 12. The sixth graders presented 2-4 minute speeches on a rural safety topic of their choice. Mrs. Pittman and Mrs. Roberts are the student’s teachers.

The local FFA Chapter organized the event, provided classroom speaking demonstrations, purchased trophies and medals and judged the event. FFA member Caden Bales served as timer and handed out medals. Sydney Brauer, Henry Holtmeier, August Gerlach and Payton Smidt served as judges. Sixteen students presented but all sixth graders wrote a rural safety essay.

Earning the first place trophy was Devon Rasmussen with his speech on “Firearm Safety”. The second place trophy went to Sage Holtmeier who spoke on “Livestock Handling Safety”. Sayber Hoesche finished third and her speech was on “Water Safety”. Other contestants were Cade Spahr, Ashlee Erichsen, Damyn Weichel,

Hollyn Van Winkle, Nicole Arnold, Issac Sowards, Waylon Overbeck, Norah Morrissey, Wyatt Dike, Dylan Weichel, Justin Schwisow, Emersyn Geise and Jason Sullivan. Other topics presented were ATV Safety, Boating Safety, PTO Safety, Babysitting Safety and Camping Safety. Mr. Dave Barnard is the Tri County FFA Advisor.

