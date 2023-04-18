Tri County FBLA attended the State Leadership Conference in Kearney on April 11-13 at the Younes Conference Center. On Monday afternoon, the conference opened with a general session which included awards for outstanding members, chapters, and businesses. Tri County had four students who received the All-State Quality Member Award; Ella Clark, Payton Smidt, McKenzie Smith, and Kenzie Strein.

After awards keynote speaker Aric Jackson spoke about stepping outside of the box that keeps you from reaching your full potential. Speeches from state officer candidates followed, including presidential candidate Payton Smidt, Tri County Junior, and FBLA Chapter President. Payton used the slogan Pursue with Payton to tell the State FBLA about her goals for Nebraska FBLA including pursuing growth, connections, leadership, and success. After the session, Payton ran a campaign booth with the help of other Tri County FBLA members and promoted her campaign using displays, brochures, stickers, and business cards. On Monday evening, a formal caucus was held in which officer candidates were seated onstage to answer questions submitted by chapters throughout the state. Voting delegates attend this event to prepare to choose which candidate they will vote for.

On Tuesday, members competed in objective tests such as Organizational Leadership and Business Communications and worked at Payton’s campaign booth. Tuesday mid-afternoon, the delegate assembly was held in which representatives from each chapter voted for State Officer positions deciding who would be the final candidates for each officer position. Later in the evening, another delegate assembly was held where the voting delegates elected officers for the positions of President, Vice President, Secretary, and Reporter.

Although Payton Smidt did not get re-elected for State President, she will cherish the memories that she has gained from being the 2022-2023 State President.

“This has been such an amazing experience that I will forever be grateful for, despite the fact that it did not end the way I would have wanted," she said.

That evening, Tri County FBLA attended the Chapter awards ceremony and received the Sweepstakes award. The Sweepstakes Award involves completing a number of ribbon projects such as Go Green, March of Dimes, and writing reports about the chapter’s activities. This is the 41st consecutive year that Tri County FBLA has won the Sweepstakes Award. The chapter then attended the FBLA Olympics in which members were divided into teams with members from chapters across the state to compete in minute-to-win-it style games to reach the final round for a prize.

On Wednesday, Tri County FBLA attended the Awards of Excellence ceremony. Finalists for each test were awarded certificates, and the top three in each event received trophies and qualified for the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta in June.

Sydney Brauer placed fisst in Introduction to Business Communications, McKenzie Smith placed third in Public Speaking, Payton Smidt placed 3rd in Help Desk, Macoy Wollenburg placed third in Networking Infrastructures and Tyler Welch placed 5th in UX Design. The Tri County FBLA chapter also had several members receive honorable mentions: Macoy Wollenburg in AgriBusiness, Alex Paxton in Financial Math and in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure, Ella Clark in Organizational Leadership, and the team of Jackson MckNiff, Tyler Welch, and Tyson Baker in Management Information Systems.