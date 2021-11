On Thursday, Nov. 4, Tri County FBLA participated in a food drive with the Student Council and FFA. The FBLA traveled to Plymouth and collected donations from the community.

Items were donated to the DeWitt Food Pantry and the Beatrice Food Pantry. Between the three organizations, 1,240 pounds of items were collected and donated. FBLA would like to thank anyone who donated to the food drive. Tri County FBLA also enjoyed supper and a hayrack ride with the FFA on Tuesday, Nov. 9.