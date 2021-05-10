Tri County students present speeches

The Tri County FFA Chapter hosted their second annual sixth grade rural safety speech contest on May 7th. The sixth graders presented 2-4 minute speeches on a rural safety topic of their choice. Mrs. Pittman and Mrs. Roberts are the student’s teachers.

The local FFA Chapter organized the event, provided classroom speaking demonstrations, purchased trophies and medals and judged the event. Gracin Hahn, Sydney Brauer, Kennadee VanWinkle, Brooke Morgan and Chaeli Taylor served as judges. Ten students presented but all sixth graders wrote a rural safety essay.

Earning the first place trophy was Henry Holtmeier with his speech on Firearm Safety. The second place trophy went to Benjamin Yates who spoke on Tractor Safety. Garrett Smidt won the third place trophy with his Fire Safety topic. Other contestants were Olive Clark, Nick Sullivan, MacKenna Bergmeier, Edwin Martinez, Owen Carel, Sammy Holsing and Owen Lewandowski.

