Tri County wins range judging contest

Tri County Ag Education range judging teams won the Area 6 Range Contest on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The competition was held in Thayer County, Nebraska and was hosted by the Little Blue Natural Resources District. The top 25% of the contestants earned individual ribbons. Students competed in a junior division, 9th & 10th graders and in a senior division, 11th & 12th graders. Tri County won the Junior Division and placed second in the Senior Division. The Junior Team was also the high team in both divisions.

Sophomore John Wehrman placed first individually and teamed up with Dusty Kapke, Caden Bales and August Gerlach to win the overall championship and junior division championship. Each Ag Education student earned a purple team ribbon and a purple rosette. There were 19 schools from southeast Nebraska competing. Ellie Peters, Evan Quackenbush, Sam Wagner and Tayden Gronemeyer finished as junior division team runner-up and earned blue team ribbons. The Junior Division team of Braiden Strouf, Colton Placek, Jonah Schwab and Mason Schmidt finished as the fifth place team. There were 123 junior judges. Individual ribbons went to: 1st Purple- John Wehrman; 2nd Blue-Dusty Kapke; 3rd Red- Caden Bales; 4th White- August Gerlach; 7th Green-Ellie Peters; 9th Green-Evan Quackenbush; 10th Green- Samuel Wagner; 11th Green- Tayden Gronemeyer; 12th Green-Braiden Strouf. Other earning ribbons for being in the top 25% were Colton Placek, Jonah Schwab, Mason Schmidt, Kaden Koch, and Lucas Lewandowski. Jackson Kirchoff also competed.