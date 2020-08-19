Tri Coutny fundraiser planned

Tri County will host a TeamMates Tailgate fundraiser Friday, Aug. 28 during the football game against Johnson County Central. A meal will be served at the football field pavilion from 6:30 p.m. through halftime and consist of barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, chips, cookies and bottles of water. Cost is $5. Meal will be served brown-bag style with social distancing encouraged. All proceeds support the Tri County chapter of TeamMates with a portion supporting local scholarships.