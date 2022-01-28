Trio at Samaritan Springs each over 100 years old

Three of the women that reside at the Samaritan Springs Assistant Living facility in Beatrice have all celebrated their 100th birthdays.

Sophia Fuchs was born on Sept. 1, 1921 to Henry and Sophia Stelling. The family lived northeast of Hanover, Kan. on a farm.

“When I was a child, we always started school on Sept. 1st so I always went on my birthday, but I didn’t mind,” said Fuchs.

Sophia had three brothers and two sisters. One sister had died during the flu epidemic of 1918 when she was nine months old.

She married Edgar Stohs on June 7, 1944. They lived east of Hollenburg, Kan. and farmed.

“Everyone farmed. Farming is all I knew,” said Fuchs.

The couple had two children, LeRoy and Marlys. LeRoy and his wife, Mary, live in Texas. Marlys and her husband, Mike, live in Salina, Kansas.

Edgar died of cancer in 1950 and Sophia said she was alone for 22 years.

“Marlys was just a year old and LeRoy was five when their father passed,” said Fuchs. “Life was kinda lonely for a while, but it’s kinda like that sometimes,” said Fuchs. “I couldn’t have done what I did without the help of God.”

Sophia was married Ernest Fuchs of Odell for 11 years before he died of emphysema.

“We knew each other when we were kids. We had eleven happy years together,” said Fuchs.

“There was an older lady that I helped sometimes when I was younger and she always said “put one foot in front of the other and I get there.” I loved her and that’s what I did.”

Sophia said that none of her family had lived to be 100 years of age.

Edna Ensz was born June 14, 1919 to Gerhart and Elsie (Esau) Penner. She had two brothers. The family lived north of Beatrice.

She married Robert Ensz in 1945 and lived west of Beatrice on the farm most of her life. The couple had three children: Jim, Janet and Kathy.

Kathy and her husband, Lyle, live in Lincoln. Janet Ensz lives in Beatrice and Jim and his wife, Vicki, live on the family farm west of Beatrice.

“My son and grandson, Rodney, farm a lot of land now,” said Ensz.

“I don’t have a secret for living a long life. The only thing that I know is the Lord is helping me do this and there is no other way,” said Ensz.

Martha Goosen was born January 15, 1921 to Adolf and Gertrude (Penner) Esau. Martha had two brothers.

“I was 30 before I got married,” said Goosen.

She had completed training and was a RN. She worked in home health for ten years.

Martha married Louie on Nov.r 2, 1951. The couple had three children: Marvin, Pat and Mary.

Marvin and his wife, Lisa, reside in Beatrice. Pat and her husband, Greg, live in Indiana and Mary and her husband, Robert, live in Texas.

Louis Goosen was credited with developing the Flowing Springs and Covered Bridge Heights areas among many other construction projects.

“He was a man of a lot of ideas,” said Martha. “We had 67 years together.”

Martha said her and Edna were “double cousins.”

“I had aunts, uncles and cousins that I grew up with and we had a lot of fun,” she said. “All of our family lived in the area. We were rooted in the community and that doesn’t happen much anymore. I couldn’t live this life without the Lord. I don’t use alcohol or tobacco and I guess I think that might have something to do with my long life.”

All three women enjoy family, friends, attending church when they are able, activities at the facility and visits with each other.

