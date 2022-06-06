Turkey Creek producers eligible for cost share

The Lower Big Blue NRD, in partnership with NRCS, NDEE and Nebraska Extension are looking for involvement from produces with land in the Turkey Creek watershed. The Turkey Creek National Water Quality Initiative (NWQI) project aims to address water quality concerns for nitrates, Atrazine, and E. Coli. The project encompasses more than 75,000 acres from Southwest of Crete to Southwest of DeWitt and includes the Wellhead protection areas for the city of Wilber and DeWitt. A map of the project area is attached.

Cost share and incentives will be provided through this project to assist producers in adopting Best Management Practices (BMP’s) to reduce E. coli, Atrazine and nitrate contamination. Featured BMPs will include, but not be limited to: cover crops, crop rotation including: small grains, integrated pest management to reduce Atrazine use, nutrient and irrigation management to improve timing and reduce the quantity of nitrogen and water applications, manure composting and storage, improved grazing management and limited stream access, restoration of stream buffers and riparian zones, and upgrading residential septic systems.

If you are interested in learning more about the cost share opportunities, you are encouraged to contact Jerry Bucy, Special Projects Coordinator at 402-228-3402 or bucy@lbbnrd.net.

