Two sentenced for roles in Fairbury murder

Law enforcement began looking for a body after Beatrice Police got a tip July 4, 2019, from an informant about a shooting three days earlier at the park. A man had been shot four times in the back while sitting in the backseat of a car, according to the tipster, who said the shooter was a man from Odessa, Texas.

Investigators later learned that was Gilbert.

First, they found Trey Saathoff's Kia Rio, which was said to have been involved, and found brownish-red stains in the backseat, shattered glass on the floor and a passenger window covered in tape.

Saathoff took a Jefferson County deputy and Nebraska State Patrol trooper to where he said the shooting happened, and they found four spent 9 mm shell casings there.

Investigators then were able to track down surveillance camera footage in the area that captured Saathoff's Kia and a Honda with Texas plates.

In a search warrant in 2019, Chief Deputy Matthew Schultz said the video also showed frantic movement near the cars in the same general location where they found the spent shell casings and broken glass, and it showed what appeared to be a body being moved from the Kia to the Honda.

The Honda, later found in Kansas, had been stolen out of Midland County, Texas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0