Ukuladies to perform at Gardenside

The Ukuladies of Seward County will perform at JCH&L Gardenside at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. The public is invited.

The Ukuladies of Seward County is a group of seven women who play different types of ukuleles. Hey play all types of music, and have played at many different types of events. The group was recently features on Pure Nebraska on Channels 10/11.

You can find more about them on Facebook at Ukuladies of Seward County.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Nebraska. We offer inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. We also provide additional health and life services for the community, including Jefferson Community Health & Life Fairbury Clinic and Plymouth Clinic for family medicine, Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside for long-term care, Jefferson Community Health & Life Burkley Fitness Center and Jefferson Community Health & Life Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous educational programs and community support groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.