United Way holds carnival

A weekend carnival with a variety of activities drew crowds to Chautauqua Park in Beatrice Saturday.

The Gage County United Way Carnival was be held Saturday as an opportunity to showcase the partnering agencies they work with every year.

Local fire and emergency personnel were on display, and the event feature bounce houses, face painting and other activities for children.

Gage County United Way will also be participating in Big Give Gage in September to fund the Imagination Library Program. They will be doing their annual fundraising drive from October to December.

