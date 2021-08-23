 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Way holds carnival
0 Comments
featured

United Way holds carnival

  • Updated
  • 0

A weekend carnival with a variety of activities drew crowds to Chautauqua Park in Beatrice Saturday.

The Gage County United Way Carnival was be held Saturday as an opportunity to showcase the partnering agencies they work with every year.

Local fire and emergency personnel were on display, and the event feature bounce houses, face painting and other activities for children. 

Gage County United Way will also be participating in Big Give Gage in September to fund the Imagination Library Program. They will be doing their annual fundraising drive from October to December.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News