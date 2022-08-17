UScellular awarded funds

UScellular has been awarded $5.1 million from the Nebraska Universal Service Fund Wireless Fund Program to enhance mobile and in-home connectivity in 11 rural communities across the state. The funding, awarded Tuesday by the Nebraska Public Service Commission, will support UScellular as it brings reliable, high-speed internet access to parts of Nebraska that are currently underserved.

“Internet access – both at home and on-the-go – is an essential element of everyday life, so we thank the Nebraska Public Service Commission for leading the way in bringing high-speed wireless broadband service to hard-to-reach areas of Nebraska,” said Mike Adams, area vice president and general manager for UScellular in Nebraska and Iowa. “At UScellular, we are committed to providing reliable and affordable high-speed Internet options for everyone, and we look forward to putting this grant to work to ensure residents and businesses can be connected to the people and places that matter most.”