Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Strategies for managing drought and price risk with forage and livestock insurance programs will be discussed during an upcoming workshop in Beatrice that will be presented by the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Managing Forage and Cattle Price Risk” will begin at 10:30 a.m. on June 20, at the office of Nebraska Extension in Gage County, 1115 W. Scott St. It is co-sponsored by First State Insurance Agency in Beatrice.

The program will be led by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators who will cover the application process and eligibility requirements for USDA insurance programs and explain how they can be used to mitigate price risk.

Specific insurance programs that will be covered are Pasture, Rangeland, and Forage (PRF); Livestock Risk Protection (LRP); and Annual Forage insurance (AF), which has a July 15 enrollment deadline for fall-planted forage. Participants will have an opportunity to practice implementing these tools in a case simulation to better understand strategies discussed.

The workshop is free to attend, and a meal will be included. Registration is required by June 16 and may be completed at https://go.unl.edu/beatrice-risk23.

More resources about mitigating price risk are available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu.