Using your multi-cooker presentation planned

The March Health Today Program will be “Healthy Food Fast – Using Your Multi-Cooker” by Tara Dunker, MS, RD, Nebraska Extension Educator in Gage County. The session will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, in the Conference Rooms at Jefferson Community Health & Life.

March is National Nutrition Month, so it’s a great time to focus on nutrition. The program will include getting to know the multi-cooker, safety, cooking with pressure, cleaning and a cooking demo, with a sample provided at the conclusion.

Health Today is a free monthly health education session offered by Jefferson Community Health & Life in a lunch-time session. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunch, or are welcome to purchase lunch in the JCH&L cafeteria, which is located near the Conference Rooms.

JCH&L works with a wide variety of professionals who bring educational programs on health-related topics each month.

Reservations are not required. The program is FREE. The only cost for participants would be lunch, if they choose to purchase it. Participants are also welcome to carry in their lunch. Anyone who would like to be on a mailing list to directly receive notices about the monthly sessions or anyone with questions about the program should contact Likens at (402) 729-6855.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury and Plymouth clinics (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.