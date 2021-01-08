Vascular services return to JCH&L

Sara Hargreaves, MD, vascular surgeon, will begin seeing patients at Jefferson Community Health & Life Outpatient Services on Monday, Jan. 19. This service is a partnership between JCH&L and Bryan Heart.

“Area residents often have a need to see a vascular surgeon,” said Erin Starr RN, Chief Nursing Officer at JCH&L. “It has been about three years since we’ve had specialty clinic visits by a vascular surgeon, so we are excited to add this service once again.”

Dr. Hargreaves will see patients at JCH&L Outpatient Services monthly, and if there is a greater need in the community services could be expanded.

Dr. Hargreaves graduated from medical school from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio; completed a residency in general surgery at Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore; and completed a fellowship in vascular surgery at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville.

Dr. Hargreaves is board certified through the American Board of Surgery in Vascular Surgery. She joined Bryan Heart in 2016 as a member of the Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery Team. Dr. Hargreaves works to educate her patients on their condition and/or disease process so they are informed of the treatment options available to them.