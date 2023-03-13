E.V.E.T.S. (Eliminating Veteran Suicide Through Service/Education announced today that No Wrong Door, a one-day training seminar for professionals and organizations who serve veterans and their families, will be held Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 in Beatrice.

The event will start at 8 a.m. at Southeast Community College, Academic Excellence Center , 4771 W Scott Rd in Beatrice. This FREE Training is provided by E.V.E.T.S. Registrations are due by March 23rd, 2023 which includes lunch and eight hours of nursing Continuing Education Credits.

E.V.E.T.S president Davin Stege states, “In this one-day training, participants will hear from veterans and their families. Support through the VA, military focused organizations and resources will be available. Additionally, they will connect with others in their communities who have the same goal,”

According to Jill Kuzelka, E.V.E.T.S co-treasurer and VetSET Coordinator at Public Health Solutions District Health Department, No Wrong Door trainings have been developed and shared by the multi-disciplinary Veteran's Brain Injury Task Force over the past several years to give community members from a range of professions and organizations information to better serve the veterans and their families in their communities.

“Invited to attend are professionals and community members who have contact with or work with returning service members or veterans. Get the information you need to better serve the veterans and their families in your community. Connect with others who have the same goal. In this one-day training, you will hear from veterans and their families, as well as experts in the field. You will learn about:

· Military culture

· How military experiences, PTSD, and

· Brain Injury influence the emotions and

· Behaviors of military members and their families

· Available resources and support through the VA and other organizations.