VFW Post #1077 Patriot Pen Essay Contest winners

Authorities arrested a man on multiple drug and weapon violations after serving a search warrant in Beatrice.
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
The Beatrice Public Schools Board unanimously approved a partnership with Educational Services Unit 5 as part of plans to build a new elementa…
A joint board is being formed to oversee the construction of a new consolidated elementary school in Beatrice as part of an interlocal agreement.
Quilts of Valor were recently presented to three area veterans at a ceremony. Those presented with quilts include:
An arrest was made Saturday night after police responded to a stabbing in Beatrice.
The Beatrice Board of Public Works approved a trio of studies related to wastewater systems totaling more than $130,000 on Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.