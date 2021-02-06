Virginia's roots run deep

Ford Lewis came to Nebraska in 1866 with all the money he borrowed from banks back east. He eventually purchased 50,000 acres in Pawnee, Otoe and Gage counties. The town of Lewiston, in Pawnee County, is named in his honor.

In 1887 he donated the land that would become the town of Virginia – in honor of his only child Virginia Lewis.

Lewis was known to give land to prospective businessmen that wanted to bring commerce to Virginia. Virginia Lewis married Dwight Dalby and came back to Gage County to help her father with his land holdings.

The growth of the town was due in large part to the coming of two railroad lines, the Rock Island and the Kansas Northwestern. The Kansas Northwestern had a roundhouse and turntable in the town.

Albert Hubka built a three-story brick building, in 1893, in which were located a drug store, hardware and post office, and a general store.

In 1906 Charles Holmes built a cement block building for a windmill and pump supply house. Later it was used for a cheese factory. In 1912 Mr. and Mrs. Dalby built a hotel.

In 1921 the three brick buildings on one side of the street were destroyed by fire. They were never replaced.