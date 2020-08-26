Virtual activities to replace fiddle festival

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Homestead National Monument of America will host free digital fiddling events on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The events will kick off at 10 a.m. with a one-hour fiddle workshop with Debby Greenblatt. This workshop will be virtual and presented on the Zoom platform. The lesson will be followed by a 1 p.m. Facebook fiddle performance by Terrence Keefe, Chris Sayre, and Steve Hanson. The 45-minute fiddle demonstration will include a live question and answer session, so guests can ask about their experience fiddling and judging fiddling competitions. These two digital events will replace the 2020 Fiddle Festival and acoustic band contest as an effort to maintain the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines. The annual Fiddle Festival event is dependent of the generosity of Humanities Nebraska, Coffin Family Foundation, Friends of Homestead and Nebraska Arts Council.

The Zoom workshop will feature three tunes that were brought to the United States by homesteaders. Greenblatt will teach the tunes by ear and will make PDFs of the songs available after the workshop for those who wish to acquire them. This event will feature live captioning and is open to all.