Virtual author visits Freeman
Virtual author visits Freeman

Author visit

Geoff Herbach of Minnesota gave five presentations at Freeman as part of a virtual author visit.

The author visit at Freeman looked a little different this year. Geoff Herbach of Minnesota gave five presentations at Freeman, all via Zoom. While it is more exciting to see an author in person, we are thankful Mr. Herbach was willing to still meet with us virtually, allowing us to hear his story and ask him questions. Herbach presented to the elementary and junior high students. We heard about his books and how he approaches writing. He even did some oral story writing with the elementary, helping them think about how problems make a story more interesting. We appreciate the support of the Hevelone Foundation and the Freeman Public Schools Foundation for the funding of this visit.

