Virtual tours now available for students looking at SCC

Students interested in touring any of Southeast Community College’s three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford can now do it virtually or in person. The virtual tours can be found on the College’s website at https://www.southeast.edu/visitscc/.

Tours provide information about the location and/or building and give a 360-degree view.

On-campus tours are still available and encouraged for those who want to get up close and personal and meet faculty in their program of interest. However, all safety precautions will be taken in light of COVID-19.

“The tours are physically distant, everyone is wearing a mask and it is limited to one tour guide per family to minimize exposure,” said Kat Kreikemeier, Director of Admissions. “However, we are not taking students into the residence halls, to keep our community safe.”

Kreikemeier added that prospective students can also chat with an Admissions representative via Zoom, and talk with a faculty member as well. To schedule a tour at any of the three campuses, contact admissions@southeast.edu.

