The Avenue of Flags will be displayed for Armed Forces Day May 20. They will be putting them out at 7 a.m. around the Courthouse and then Veterans Park. Volunteers can meet at the Northeast side of Courthouse. We will take them down at 4 p.m.

For Memorial Day the Avenue of Flags will be put out on the 25th of May at 7 a.m. around the Courthouse and then Veterans Park. Volunteers can meet at the Northeast side of Courthouse. We will take them down on May 30 at 5 p.m.