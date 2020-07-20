Walking tour planned for Tuesday

The 4th Annual Downtown Beatrice Walking Tour in celebration of the area’s designation as a site on the National Register of Historic Places will be held Tuesday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. The 2020 theme is “Upstairs, Downstairs, and In-Between.” While previous tours have emphasized the boundaries and the historic district and façade improvements in the area, this tour will have three stops that feature a basement business use, an upper floor area before renovation and a store with historic remodeling that reduced access to just the main floor of the building.