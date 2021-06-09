Ward honored for 20 years as Cedarwood Board Chairman

Homer Ward has retired after 20 years serving as chairman of the Cedarwood Assisted Living board. Ward was elected chairman of the first board in 2001, when Cedarwood was still in the planning stages. He retired from the board after the May 2021 meeting.

“We thank Homer for his 20 years of service to Cedarwood Assisted Living as a board member and board chairman,” said JCH&L CEO and Cedarwood President Burke Kline, DHA, CHFP, FACHE. A plaque was presented to Ward in recognition of his years of service.

Cedarwood assisted living is a private not-for-profit organization, and is jointly owned by Bryan Health of Lincoln and Jefferson Community Health & Life. It is operated by the Cedarwood assisted living board of directors, which includes an equal number of members from Bryan Health and JCH&L. Ward has served as a JCH&L representative on the board. Kline serves as president of the corporation.

Assisted living is a specially licensed area of senior housing, which is designed to fill a niche for those who can’t be in their own homes any longer, but do not yet need nursing home care. Cedarwood is Fairbury’s first and only licensed assisted living facility. The $4.3 million facility was completed in December 2003 and opened for tenants in early January 2004.