Warneke Honored As JCH&L’s Caring Kind

Kyle Warneke, Physical Therapy Assistant, was recognized as Jefferson Community Health & Life’s Caring Kind employee for 2021.

Annually, the Nebraska Association of Hospitals and Health Systems encourages each health center to select one employee to represent their hospital or health center as the Caring Kind employee. The Caring Kind nominee must “exemplify the teamwork, dedication and spirit that create a positive work environment and enhance patient care.”

Kyle Warneke has been a caring employee of Jefferson Community Health & Life Sports Medicine & Rehab Services since August 2016. Nominators say Warneke always has a positive, happy attitude. He is a great co-worker, and is willing to do whatever it takes to help with patient care, including working extra hours, if needed. His therapy patients appreciate his care and compassion, and they love his sense of humor.

Kyle’s wife, Cassie, and children Lane, Owen and Myla were able to join him for a surprise presentation at JCH&L. He has received a plaque from the Nebraska Hospital Association, which was presented to him by JCH&L CEO Burke Kline, DHA, CHFP, FACHE. Because this year’s Nebraska Hospital Association annual convention was virtual, all Caring Kind employees will be honored in a video on the Nebraska Hospital Association website, nebraskahospitals.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0