Washburn announces plans for face-to-face classes this fall

Washburn University announced its plans for delivering face-to-face classes this fall in an email to faculty and staff. The plans were developed with the assistance of academic and staff committees who considered a number of potential scenarios in the face of an evolving pandemic. Washburn is planning to open on its regular schedule with undergraduate classes starting on August 15, 2020.
The academic schedule will, however, be adjusted to avoid a potential second peak of the coronavirus as well as the worst of the normal seasonal flu season in the late fall. As a result, the fall break will be rescheduled from October 10 – 13 and will take place instead from November 21 -24. This change will not apply to the Washburn School of Law or to Washburn Tech.
In addition, on-campus instruction is scheduled to end by November 20, 2020. Courses will continue after that date in a remote format until December 4 – the last day of regular classes. Final exams, assignments and class projects will also be completed remotely.
“We have heard clearly from our students that they want to come back to campus and that they prefer face-to-face classes,” said Jerry Farley, president of Washburn University. “While our faculty and staff did an amazing job in helping students complete the semester in the face of the pandemic, we think there is great value in the traditional classroom experience.”
Farley said that the community is responding well and that Washburn is busily enrolling students for fall. He said that Washburn expects a full freshman class by the time classes start in August.
“We are holding orientations virtually this summer so the timing is a little different,” he said, “but our applications are keeping pace with previous years and we’re hearing from many students who have decided to stay close to home.”
