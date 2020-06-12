Washburn announces plans for face-to-face classes this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Washburn University announced its plans for delivering face-to-face classes this fall in an email to faculty and staff. The plans were developed with the assistance of academic and staff committees who considered a number of potential scenarios in the face of an evolving pandemic. Washburn is planning to open on its regular schedule with undergraduate classes starting on August 15, 2020.

The academic schedule will, however, be adjusted to avoid a potential second peak of the coronavirus as well as the worst of the normal seasonal flu season in the late fall. As a result, the fall break will be rescheduled from October 10 – 13 and will take place instead from November 21 -24. This change will not apply to the Washburn School of Law or to Washburn Tech.

In addition, on-campus instruction is scheduled to end by November 20, 2020. Courses will continue after that date in a remote format until December 4 – the last day of regular classes. Final exams, assignments and class projects will also be completed remotely.