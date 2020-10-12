Water aerobics class resumes

For the water aerobics class, special markings will show participants their spaces in the pool and maintain social distancing. Water aerobics participants will be asked to pay particular attention to masking and social distancing in the locker room, and when entering and leaving the pool area.

For all classes, social distancing will be a requirement, class sizes will be limited, instructors will wear masks (optional for participants), and staff will do extra cleaning. In some cases, reservations may be required. All participants will enter through the alternate entrance (north side of the basketball court), and will be screened. Please do not come if you are ill or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.