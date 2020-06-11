Water safety tips from the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation
Water safety tips from the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation

- Never leave children unattended, even for a moment, around water.

- Teach your children water safety and to always stay away from water unless they are with an adult.

- Children should float first and then swim.

- Assign a water watcher to monitor children during social gatherings.

- Don’t rely on flotation devices as a substitution for supervision.

- Four sided fencing should be four feet high.

- Utilize alarms, cameras and technology.

- Keep toys away from pool area that might attract children.

- Always have life saving equipment readily available around pools.

- Post CPR instructions and ensure adults and child care givers know how to administrate it.

- Keep a phone near the pool when in use. Call 911 in case of an emergency.

- Stress that the last person to leave the pool area closes the gates, doors, and covers the pool before leaving the area.

- Make sure all gates are closed and locked when pool is not in use.

- Keep pool covered when not in use.

- Always be aware of beach warning flags and signs.

- No ice is safe ice.

- Always wear your lifejacket while boating or on the dock.

