Water safety tips from the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation

- Never leave children unattended, even for a moment, around water.
- Teach your children water safety and to always stay away from water unless they are with an adult.
- Children should float first and then swim.
- Assign a water watcher to monitor children during social gatherings.
- Don’t rely on flotation devices as a substitution for supervision.
- Four sided fencing should be four feet high.
- Utilize alarms, cameras and technology.
- Keep toys away from pool area that might attract children.
- Always have life saving equipment readily available around pools.
- Post CPR instructions and ensure adults and child care givers know how to administrate it.
- Keep a phone near the pool when in use. Call 911 in case of an emergency.
- Stress that the last person to leave the pool area closes the gates, doors, and covers the pool before leaving the area.
- Make sure all gates are closed and locked when pool is not in use.
- Keep pool covered when not in use.
- Always be aware of beach warning flags and signs.
- No ice is safe ice.
- Always wear your lifejacket while boating or on the dock.
