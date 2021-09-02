Watercolor exhibit at Homestead National Historical Park

Homestead National Historical Park has a new art exhibit on display featuring 15 watercolor paintings by former Artists-in-Residence Judy Thompson. “The Art of Pioneering: Watercolors by Judy Thompson” is now on exhibit in the Education Center through November 15, 2021.

The twelve pieces of the “Homestead Series” commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Homestead Act, giving a glimpse into this extraordinary time in our nation’s history. Each watercolor painting was created independently from the others using different art techniques, styles, and approaches to portray the variety of people and experiences which comprised the homestead movement.

In addition, three pieces were commissioned as the cover art of the Pioneer Girl book series. This series, produced by South Dakota Historical Society Press, explores Laura Ingalls Wilder’s life and works through a scholarly lens. The third book of this series, Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts, is scheduled for release on October 15, 2021.

Judy Thompson is an award-winning artist who paints the people and places of the Great Plains. Her vivid and richly textured watercolors capture the subtle beauty of the prairie landscape.

