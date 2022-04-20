 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Beatrice, NE

Right Now
74°
Clear
  • Humidity: 72%
  • Feels Like: 74°
  • Heat Index: 74°
  • Wind: 2 mph
  • Wind Chill: 74°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 06:16:03 AM
  • Sunset: 08:31:41 PM
  • Dew Point: 64°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

A few passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
12 AM
72°
2%
12 AM
72°

Wind: NE @ 2 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 74%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cl…

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though …

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from So…

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It looks to reach a com…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Beatrice. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2…

