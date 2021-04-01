For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
