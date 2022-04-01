Beatrice's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Beatrice people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
