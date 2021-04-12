Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
