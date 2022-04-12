This evening in Beatrice: Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
